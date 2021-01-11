What Are You Playing? (November 2021)

Im mopping up the last couple of achievements in Far Cry 6 later today.



But as to what the rest of the month holds ? Since Im done buying new releases for the rest of the year, Im at long last starting Final Fantasy VII: Intergrade! Thatll just leave Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE as the only other game in my backlog (with a bunch of asterisks, but whatever).



Not sure what else might be in rotation. Itll depend on what (if anything?) I get for my birthday or Black Friday sales.



I also ponied up for the Forza Horizon 5 premium add-on and the Animal Crossing DLC for my wife.