What Are You Playing? (November 2021)

Iím mopping up the last couple of achievements in Far Cry 6 later today.



But as to what the rest of the month holdsÖ? Since Iím done buying new releases for the rest of the year, Iím at long last starting Final Fantasy VII: Intergrade! Thatíll just leave Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE as the only other game in my backlog (with a bunch of asterisks, but whatever).



Not sure what else might be in rotation. Itíll depend on what (if anything?) I get for my birthday or Black Friday sales.



I also ponied up for the Forza Horizon 5 premium add-on and the Animal Crossing DLC for my wife.