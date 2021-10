Good, modern Metroidvania games for XBOX?

Or XOne obviously. Just recommends, but I donít know any until I saw Oddworld. Too bad crappy reviews. Looks great and thatís what Iím looking for to play. Something like that, out now, perhaps that looks really good and in that style or new type rendering, but Metroidvania. I donít think any of the Castlevanias look that good. Thatís older. Not what Iím looking for. I have that with a few. Not bad games by any means, just looking for great graphics and the Dread for the XboxÖ