Good, modern Metroidvania games for XBOX?

Or XOne obviously. Just recommends, but I dont know any until I saw Oddworld. Too bad crappy reviews. Looks great and thats what Im looking for to play. Something like that, out now, perhaps that looks really good and in that style or new type rendering, but Metroidvania. I dont think any of the Castlevanias look that good. Thats older. Not what Im looking for. I have that with a few. Not bad games by any means, just looking for great graphics and the Dread for the Xbox

