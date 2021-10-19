DVD Talk Forum

Good, modern Metroidvania games for XBOX?

Video Game Talk

Good, modern Metroidvania games for XBOX?

   
Old 10-19-21, 07:36 PM
Good, modern Metroidvania games for XBOX?
Or XOne obviously. Just recommends, but I dont know any until I saw Oddworld. Too bad crappy reviews. Looks great and thats what Im looking for to play. Something like that, out now, perhaps that looks really good and in that style or new type rendering, but Metroidvania. I dont think any of the Castlevanias look that good. Thats older. Not what Im looking for. I have that with a few. Not bad games by any means, just looking for great graphics and the Dread for the Xbox
Old 10-19-21, 08:00 PM
Re: Good, modern Metroidvania games for XBOX?
Oddworld is not a Metroidvania.

Some highly reviewed Metroidvanias that are on XBOX.

Ori and the Blind Forest
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Hollow Knight
Shadow Complex Remastered
Guacamelee 1 & 2
Axiom Verge
Yoku's Island Express
