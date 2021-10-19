Good, modern Metroidvania games for XBOX?
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 44,388
Received 333 Likes on 295 Posts
Good, modern Metroidvania games for XBOX?
Or XOne obviously. Just recommends, but I dont know any until I saw Oddworld. Too bad crappy reviews. Looks great and thats what Im looking for to play. Something like that, out now, perhaps that looks really good and in that style or new type rendering, but Metroidvania. I dont think any of the Castlevanias look that good. Thats older. Not what Im looking for. I have that with a few. Not bad games by any means, just looking for great graphics and the Dread for the Xbox
#2
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Join Date: Oct 2010
Location: Arizona
Posts: 4,524
Received 263 Likes on 197 Posts
Re: Good, modern Metroidvania games for XBOX?
Oddworld is not a Metroidvania.
Some highly reviewed Metroidvanias that are on XBOX.
Ori and the Blind Forest
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Hollow Knight
Shadow Complex Remastered
Guacamelee 1 & 2
Axiom Verge
Yoku's Island Express
Some highly reviewed Metroidvanias that are on XBOX.
Ori and the Blind Forest
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Hollow Knight
Shadow Complex Remastered
Guacamelee 1 & 2
Axiom Verge
Yoku's Island Express
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off