Tetris helps with PTSD - scientific study

Stumbled across this morning on Facebook and found the original on Twitter and then found more papers, like this one:Seems playing games like Tetris or word search games within 24 hours of a traumatic event interferes in the brain's process of storing that traumatic memory, thus lessening the long term storage of that bad memory.I know I've felt better plenty of times after playing something like Tetris or Dr. Mario, especially before bed after an eventful day. Maybe video games aren't always bad for us...