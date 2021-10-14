Tetris helps with PTSD - scientific study
Tetris helps with PTSD - scientific study
Stumbled across this morning on Facebook and found the original on Twitter and then found more papers, like this one:
https://www.sciencedaily.com/release...0108095114.htm
Seems playing games like Tetris or word search games within 24 hours of a traumatic event interferes in the brain's process of storing that traumatic memory, thus lessening the long term storage of that bad memory.
I know I've felt better plenty of times after playing something like Tetris or Dr. Mario, especially before bed after an eventful day. Maybe video games aren't always bad for us...
