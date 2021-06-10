What Are You Playing? (October 2021)

I was super excited when they sneak announced and released the Actraiser remake during the last Nintendo direct. Actraiser is one of my favorite games of all time and I recently replayed it a couple months ago and it still holds up and plays great. So unfortunately the remake sucks. I only made it about an hour in and had to stop. The controls in the 2D action levels stink and it somehow looks worse than the original (instead of a good looking SNES game it now looks like a bad looking PS1 game). The sim aspects of the original were fun and not convoluted and of course they decided to overcomplicate everything in this new one. Big disappointment.