Most surprising ending to a game or series?

Spoiler: a girl

for me: The original NESand finding out Samus is really…to this day that has always stuck bc it wasn’t flashy wasn’t boasted about, just casual reveal if you get that special ending. I only got helmet off for reveal. I understand little more in other ending.But that was a cool shock to an end of a great game. And of course, rest is gaming history of iconic series’.was pretty shocking too and now so iconic due to borrowing from an iconic movie.Others, though loved game, no end made me jump for joy or even remember. Maybe, yeah of course Halo 3 was stunning.yours?