Most surprising ending to a game or series?
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 44,297
Received 329 Likes on 291 Posts
Most surprising ending to a game or series?
for me: The original NES Metroid and finding out Samus is really…
to this day that has always stuck bc it wasn’t flashy wasn’t boasted about, just casual reveal if you get that special ending. I only got helmet off for reveal. I understand little more in other ending.
But that was a cool shock to an end of a great game. And of course, rest is gaming history of iconic series’.
Red Dead Redemption was pretty shocking too and now so iconic due to borrowing from an iconic movie.
Others, though loved game, no end made me jump for joy or even remember. Maybe, yeah of course Halo 3 was stunning.
yours?
Last edited by OldBoy; 10-01-21 at 07:43 PM.
