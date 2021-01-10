DVD Talk Forum

Most surprising ending to a game or series?

Most surprising ending to a game or series?

   
Old 10-01-21, 07:38 PM
OldBoy
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Most surprising ending to a game or series?
for me: The original NES Metroid and finding out Samus is really…
Spoiler:
a girl

to this day that has always stuck bc it wasn’t flashy wasn’t boasted about, just casual reveal if you get that special ending. I only got helmet off for reveal. I understand little more in other ending.

But that was a cool shock to an end of a great game. And of course, rest is gaming history of iconic series’.

Red Dead Redemption was pretty shocking too and now so iconic due to borrowing from an iconic movie.

Others, though loved game, no end made me jump for joy or even remember. Maybe, yeah of course Halo 3 was stunning.

yours?
