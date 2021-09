Quote:

The Initiative, developer behind the upcoming Perfect Dark reboot, has announced it is partnering with Crystal Dynamics to help develop the game.Crystal Dynamics is the team behind games like Rise of the Tomb Raider, Legacy of Kain, Gex, and, most recently, Marvel's Avengers. The Square Enix-owned studio is being brought in to help “bring this first-person spy thriller to a new generation”, according to a statement from The Initiative.“The teams couldn’t pass up a chance to work together. We’re still early in development, but incredibly excited to use this unique opportunity to deliver on the vision for Perfect Dark!”The move is hardly too surprising, given that Perfect Dark game director Dan Neuburger spent over a decade working at Crystal Dynamics, working as director on the Tomb Raider reboot and its sequel, Rise of the Tomb Raider, before leaving to help found The Initiative. However, the announcement of this partnership coming nine months after the first reveal of Perfect Dark suggests that the Xbox exclusive might be further away from release than previously though.