DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Video Game Talk
Reload this Page >

PERFECT DARK: Reboot

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Video Game Talk The Place to talk about and trade Video & PC Games

PERFECT DARK: Reboot

   
Old 09-24-21, 10:26 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
gerrythedon's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Inglewood, Ca.
Posts: 7,368
Received 40 Likes on 38 Posts
PERFECT DARK: Reboot
gerrythedon is online now  
Reply Like
Old 09-24-21, 10:27 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
gerrythedon's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Inglewood, Ca.
Posts: 7,368
Received 40 Likes on 38 Posts
Re: PERFECT DARK: Reboot


The Initiative, developer behind the upcoming Perfect Dark reboot, has announced it is partnering with Crystal Dynamics to help develop the game.

Crystal Dynamics is the team behind games like Rise of the Tomb Raider, Legacy of Kain, Gex, and, most recently, Marvel's Avengers. The Square Enix-owned studio is being brought in to help “bring this first-person spy thriller to a new generation”, according to a statement from The Initiative.

“The teams couldn’t pass up a chance to work together. We’re still early in development, but incredibly excited to use this unique opportunity to deliver on the vision for Perfect Dark!”

The move is hardly too surprising, given that Perfect Dark game director Dan Neuburger spent over a decade working at Crystal Dynamics, working as director on the Tomb Raider reboot and its sequel, Rise of the Tomb Raider, before leaving to help found The Initiative. However, the announcement of this partnership coming nine months after the first reveal of Perfect Dark suggests that the Xbox exclusive might be further away from release than previously though.

https://www.xboxachievements.com/new...velopment.html
gerrythedon is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Video Game Talk
View Next Unread
Nintendo Switch: Building a New Generation of Hardware from Scratch

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.