Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions --> 9/3/21 --> (One, PS4, PC, Switch)
i can't believe there was no thread on this. us being movie and game lovers. out the other day. not great reviews 67% on metacritic, but 89% user reviews, but it does look fun and most reviews do say some nice pick up and play fun. just no real depth. but, makes great homage to series. this looks great and i'm def getting.
DescriptionAre you ready to become a boxing champion? Step into the ring and show off your boxing skills in a knockout arcade experience. Fight as 20 iconic characters from the Creed and Rocky universe. Take on world-class opponents across a variety of thrilling locations, or challenge your friends and family in intense, head-to-head matches. Pound-for-Pound Boxing for All - Intuitive, pick-up-and-play controls - Robust boxing mechanics - Dynamic boxing styles and combos - Fighter-specific super finishers for cinematic knockouts Ultimate Creed & Rocky Boxing Universe - Legendary tales of 20 iconic and unique characters - Unlockable characters and outfits - Classic Creed and Rocky training moments in thematic mini games - 13 Classic and original boxing arenas Iconic Champs from Creed & Rocky - Adonis Creed - Rocky Balboa - Apollo Creed - Clubber Lang - Ivan Drago - Viktor Drago and more... Pulse-rousing Fun with Friends and Family - Choose your champion and venues - Face off in local player-versus-player mode Developed by the team who brought you Creed: Rise to Glory for VR platforms, Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions is the second collaboration between Survios and MGM Studios, that brings the gripping intensity of Creed boxing to consoles and PC for the first time.
