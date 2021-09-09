DVD Talk Forum

Marvel's Wolverine - from Insomniac Game Studio (PS5)

   
09-09-21, 03:37 PM
Marvel's Wolverine - from Insomniac Game Studio (PS5)
No news yet, just a brief teaser trailer. But based on Spider-Man and Miles Morales, this is a big game for 2022 or later.
09-09-21, 03:43 PM
Re: Marvel's Wolverine - from Insomniac Game Studio (PS5)
Oh fuck yeah....
