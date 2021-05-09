Re: What Are You Playing? (September 2021)

Im not playing anything at the moment, unless you count being player 2 in Chicory: A Colorful Tale, which you shouldnt.



Kena: Bridge of Spirits is the only new release Im eyeing.



Otherwise, the next thing I pick up will either be an expansion (Maneater or Ghost of Tsushima) or my long-languishing copies of Final Fantasy VII Intergrade or Tokyo Mirage Sessions.