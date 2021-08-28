PC gaming...Desktop vs Laptop...Pros and Cons?

Hello All



For now I've put aside trying to land a PS5...my Launch PS4 is still humming ...for now...and have a 1.5 year old Desktop w/Intel i5 and GTX1060 I can play older games on that for now is Grim Dawn, Last Epoch, path of Exile and others. I came across a Free Dell Precision M4800 but it has a bad HD, still Windows 7 Pro and a limited GPU with a Intel 4th Gen i7. Not sure if I want to spend the $$$ to upgrade HD, Memory, Win 10....and jst look for another PC....



I've always been in the ....Tower Side...as it gives far more upgrades and add-on choices. I've never really toyed with the Laptop Gaming Side and know nothing about the Pros & Cons. I've looked at it as the main Pro was mobility with compact performance but heat and noise were a constant issue. I did glance around for Laptop articles and Best Gaming Laptops for 2021 stuff and like Towers price range was all over. But some newer budget models...like the Lenovo Legion Series were given high marks...as some from Asus and MSI...with fairly decent prices with impressive hardware.



But with the Towers Desktops it just seems you have far more options...like more HD's....various Video Cards...MB's to choose and upgrade, easier to build and probably a more superior cooling system. No matter which way I'd probably connect this to the Projector so that's one area I'd like to hear more about; video performance thru Monitor/TV with Laptop vs Desktop...the same or what? laptop wins with easy and quick connection and then mobility but any difference on everything else? And when it comes to specs for Laptop video card or what to look for overall...not sure and don't know; just spent more time looking, checking, reading PC Components more than anything. Thanks...