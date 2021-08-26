DVD Talk Forum

Best Call of Duty (single player) campaign?

   
Old 08-26-21, 07:45 AM
  #1  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 43,892
Received 308 Likes on 271 Posts
Best Call of Duty (single player) campaign?
I know many play for multiplayer and not really known for SP, but I have a hankering for a new one, possible havent played before.

What do yo think is best SP in a CoD campaign and best all around?
Old 08-26-21, 08:05 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Music's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2001
Location: Manch Vegas, NH
Posts: 8,509
Received 30 Likes on 26 Posts
Re: Best Call of Duty (single player) campaign?
COD 2 (WWII) or 4 (MW)

You should probably add a multi-choice poll.
Old 08-26-21, 08:10 AM
  #3  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 43,892
Received 308 Likes on 271 Posts
Re: Best Call of Duty (single player) campaign?
Gotcha.
