Your most satisfying boss fight(s)?
#1
Your most satisfying boss fight(s)?
I know I did one a little while ago on toughest, but
Whats the one boss, with no cheats, no help from internet, nothing, that you beat, felt relieved and overwhelming sense of satisfaction after beating?
I think the end sorcerer guy, no idea name or anything, but remember fight vividly in Eternal Darkness for Gamecube. Its kinda of just master routine and what spells and stuff to use, but still tough for me. Thats a never forgetter and felt so good, not jut competed game, but got rid of him after dying, learning, dying some more and finally overcoming.
Also, Dark Samus or The Worm from Metroid Prime. Very tough and memorable. Still remember the bombing and rolling in that crevasse underneath DS. Beat it twice actually. Those are what I consider fun ones. There are those that, yeah I was relieved, but not so much satisfied. Control had few like that. Just tough and was glad to be done. Not too memorable. Killavolt from Borderlands 3, while memorable, that was just exhausting and no fun. Sure satisfaction, but not fun and wouldnt want to revisit.
Sure it can be a middle boss, 1st boss or whatever. Doesnt have to be final.
Re: Your most satisfying boss fight(s)?
Any of the bosses in Returnal. They were generally pretty easy but the work to get there and knowing it was a restart on death made it very satisfying.
#3
Re: Your most satisfying boss fight(s)?
^ sounds like Hades which I have yet to get to. Perhaps this weekend, I’ll try for a few. Just too many on plate, one being Enslaved. The oldie but greatie from 360 days. Never did get too far. I think just first sequence or maybe first two. You’re in a plane and then on some beast in river. I dunno. But I know I was loving it snd I know very welled received.
