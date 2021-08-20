Saints Row (2/25/22) - PS, Xbox, Epic
#1
Saints Row (2/25/22) - PS, Xbox, Epic
Obligatory cinematic trailer!
Discover the Weird, Wild, West – Dive in to Santo Ileso, the biggest and best Saints Row playground ever, spread across nine unique districts surrounded by the vast, majestic beauty of the Southwest Desert.
Build Your Criminal Empire – Take over the city block by block, wage war against enemy factions and tighten your grip on the streets with ingenious criminal ventures.
Fire Guns. LOTS of Guns – Shoot revolvers from the hip, fire and forget with a rocket launcher, or obliterate up close using melee heavyweights, complete with brutal takedowns. A vast variety of familiar and exotic weapons, all customizable, and all deadly fun.
Take to the Streets and the Skies – Blast through urban and desert environments in any one of the cars, bikes, planes, helicopters, VTOLs, hoverbikes, hoverboards, go-karts or equip your wingsuit to swoop around.
Unprecedented Customization – Create the Boss of your dreams, with the most extensive character customization suite ever seen in the series, then complete the look with incredible options for weapons and vehicles.
Seamless Co-Op – Experience everything on offer with a friend at any time, via fully untethered drop-in / dropout co-op, skipping the need to take either of you out of the outlandish action. Play nice together, or play all new pranks on your team mate. After all, who's the Boss now.
Witness the Birth of The Saints – Play through an action blockbuster original story full of criminality, extraordinary scenes and signature surprises laced with humor.
#2
re: Saints Row (2/25/22) - PS, Xbox, Epic
Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, and Epic Game Store, coming February 25th.
A tiny peek at gameplay:
#4
re: Saints Row (2/25/22) - PS, Xbox, Epic
I think you mean 2/25/22.
#5
