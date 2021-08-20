DVD Talk Forum

Saints Row (2/25/22) - PS, Xbox, Epic

Video Game Talk

Saints Row (2/25/22) - PS, Xbox, Epic

   
08-20-21, 09:52 AM
Adam Tyner
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 24,357
Received 547 Likes on 366 Posts
Saints Row (2/25/22) - PS, Xbox, Epic
Obligatory cinematic trailer!



Witness the Birth of The Saints – Play through an action blockbuster original story full of criminality, extraordinary scenes and signature surprises laced with humor.

Discover the Weird, Wild, West – Dive in to Santo Ileso, the biggest and best Saints Row playground ever, spread across nine unique districts surrounded by the vast, majestic beauty of the Southwest Desert.

Build Your Criminal Empire – Take over the city block by block, wage war against enemy factions and tighten your grip on the streets with ingenious criminal ventures.

Fire Guns. LOTS of Guns – Shoot revolvers from the hip, fire and forget with a rocket launcher, or obliterate up close using melee heavyweights, complete with brutal takedowns. A vast variety of familiar and exotic weapons, all customizable, and all deadly fun.

Take to the Streets and the Skies – Blast through urban and desert environments in any one of the cars, bikes, planes, helicopters, VTOLs, hoverbikes, hoverboards, go-karts or equip your wingsuit to swoop around.

Unprecedented Customization – Create the Boss of your dreams, with the most extensive character customization suite ever seen in the series, then complete the look with incredible options for weapons and vehicles.

Seamless Co-Op – Experience everything on offer with a friend at any time, via fully untethered drop-in / dropout co-op, skipping the need to take either of you out of the outlandish action. Play nice together, or play all new pranks on your team mate. After all, who's the Boss now.
08-25-21, 04:00 PM
Adam Tyner
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 24,357
Received 547 Likes on 366 Posts
re: Saints Row (2/25/22) - PS, Xbox, Epic
Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, and Epic Game Store, coming February 25th.

A tiny peek at gameplay:

08-25-21, 04:38 PM
Koby
 
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: Isle de Muerta
Posts: 2,549
Received 49 Likes on 39 Posts
re: Saints Row (2/25/22) - PS, Xbox, Epic
Saint's Row the 3rd Remastered is free on Epic Games Store.
08-25-21, 05:22 PM
Decker
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 55,943
Received 1,798 Likes on 1,155 Posts
re: Saints Row (2/25/22) - PS, Xbox, Epic
I think you mean 2/25/22.
08-25-21, 06:09 PM
Adam Tyner
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 24,357
Received 547 Likes on 366 Posts
Re: Saints Row (2/25/21) - PS, Xbox, Epic
Originally Posted by Decker View Post
I think you mean 2/25/22.
Yup! Thanks for pointing that out.
