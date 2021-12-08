Hades (PC, all consoles --> out now)
Hades (PC, all consoles --> out now)
Could have sworn there was a thread and I searched. Getting stellar reviews and will try out tomorrow. Anyone get into it?
Re: Hades (PC, all consoles --> out now)
It was discussed in the Switch thread, when it came out last year. It's a remarkable game. A true masterpiece of indie game development I didn't play it that much because I'm really impatient and easily frustrated by failure but my son played the shit out of it.
And as far as a Rogue-like game, it's WAY better and more user friendly than Returnal, that's for sure.
Re: Hades (PC, all consoles --> out now)
What’s a Rogue-like game? And why so frustrating? I buy these top down scrollers, but yet to play a free minutes of one…
Re: Hades (PC, all consoles --> out now)
Well most are way more frustrating than Hades. A rogue like is a game that randomize the levels each time and has you restart from the beginning after every death, losing all your progress. Hades switches things up with lots of permanent upgrades to earn to make it easier on subsequent play-throughs. It's far more forgiving than most. Even I made some good progress. I just way prefer games I can slowly progress and save. But like I said, this is a very forgiving one and it's so funny and cool. You will love it. And I might enjoy it more with an Xbox controller and big screen.
Re: Hades (PC, all consoles --> out now)
What do you mean subsequent play throughs? I can’t just play once and get my fill? And if I die once, back to beginning of whole level? I don’t think I like that. And randomize, meaning level enemies switched up and stuff? That I could dig. Keep game fresh, but without patterns of enemies I could die a lot a lot…
Re: Hades (PC, all consoles --> out now)
Not level, the beginning of the game. It's a game that is designed to be beaten in a single play through eventually. (My son says he thinks he can beat it in about an hour).
Unlike others though you can take some damage, heal between rooms, unlock charms that will give you a second life, ect. It's not nearly as difficult as some.
I deeply regretted getting Returnal, but I liked Hades a lot even though I couldn't beat it once (and it's designed to be beaten many times over and over).
Re: Hades (PC, all consoles --> out now)
Beat in one sitting? Ah, yeah this game ain’t got me. Too bad. Looks good. Least it was on GP!
Re: Hades (PC, all consoles --> out now)
Come on, you really need to play it to understand. The repetitive dying and restarting and improving your character and eventually beating it over and over are part of the overall gameplay mechanics.
Maybe I'm not doing it justice.
It was Q's #2 Game of the Year..
2. Hades (Switch)
I shouldn't have doubted Supergiant. I loved all 3 of their previous games (Bastion, Transistor and Pyre) but when I heard their next game was going to be a roguelike (a genre I loathe) I was immediately going to skip it. When the early reviews started coming in raving about how great it was even if you don't like roguelikes I figured what the hell and I was blown away. The procedurally generated levels and repeated deaths/restarts were built in to the story magically and it always felt like I was building towards something. Supergiant spun a fresh take into all the classic Greek characters which was helped by wonderful voiceacting. The artstyle and level design never got old in the 30+ hours I spent in Hades. Even after I rolled credits the game still had more to offer with further storylines and character interactions.
Re: Hades (PC, all consoles --> out now)
Wait, I’m confused. You can save and stuff? The above guy posted 30+ hours. Obviously not in row. So help me understand. Can I play a bit, save and come back to another time? Dying built in story? I don’t get this rogue like…
Re: Hades (PC, all consoles --> out now)
I just read Wikipedia on roguelike. Turn-based, but looks like full control and not start from begging of level, but a new game, character, etc., when permadeath? Sounds like a slog. I dunno. I guess I could try but much less eager and Darksiders makes me want to play…
