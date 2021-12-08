Hades (PC, all consoles --> out now)

I shouldn't have doubted Supergiant. I loved all 3 of their previous games (Bastion, Transistor and Pyre) but when I heard their next game was going to be a roguelike (a genre I loathe) I was immediately going to skip it. When the early reviews started coming in raving about how great it was even if you don't like roguelikes I figured what the hell and I was blown away. The procedurally generated levels and repeated deaths/restarts were built in to the story magically and it always felt like I was building towards something. Supergiant spun a fresh take into all the classic Greek characters which was helped by wonderful voiceacting. The artstyle and level design never got old in the 30+ hours I spent in Hades. Even after I rolled credits the game still had more to offer with further storylines and character interactions.