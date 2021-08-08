DVD Talk Forum

Best/most fun game youve played, last 10 years? (2011-2021)

   
Best/most fun game youve played, last 10 years? (2011-2021)
Before last week, hands down would gave been DOOM (2016). That game was a fucking blast. Finished twice. But, as much fun and frustrations I had with that game, I think original Darksiders (Warmastered Edition, if that makes a difference) takes the prize now. It has everything I love in games except FPS. Wonderful game and such an addicting, fun experience. And to think 3 more games to go (2, 3, Genesis) whenever I finish this. Only 6 game hours in, but I think more invested than that tbh. But, it has just been so much fun. Most since DOOM and then RDR1 before that. Borderlands 1 also top 5.

So in the past 10 years, even if game came out 20 years ago and youre just getting to play, what has been the all-around best game experience?
Re: Best/most fun game youve played, last 10 years? (2011-2021)
Fun? I'm playing RDR2 right now which is pretty damn impressive. If I have to think about it I'd probably say Skyrim. Love those single player adventure games with tons of exploration. I put hundreds of hours into it.

Re: Best/most fun game youve played, last 10 years? (2011-2021)
Skyrim is a single player adventure game? I always thought it was one of the biggie typical RPGs?
Re: Best/most fun game youve played, last 10 years? (2011-2021)
Originally Posted by OldBoy View Post
Skyrim is a single player adventure game? I always thought it was one of the biggie typical RPGs?
Role playing/adventure. Whatever you want to call it.
Re: Best/most fun game youve played, last 10 years? (2011-2021)
But you fight and stuff on own with full control?
