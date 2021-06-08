Rank The Legend of Zelda Games
Rank The Legend of Zelda Games
Interested in everyone's ranking of The Legend of Zelda series. For me personally I'm only including games I've actually finished so while I played a ton of the first 2 games as a kid I don't think I ever finished them. And I really enjoyed every game on my list so even if a game is near the bottom I still think it is a very good game.
1. Wind Waker (specifically the HD Wii U version)
2. Link to the Past
3. Ocarina of Time
4. Twilight Princess (specifically the HD Wii U Version)
5. Link's Awakening (specifically the Switch remake)
6. Skyward Sword (specifically the HD Switch version)
7. Minish Cap
8. Breath of the Wild
I really want to play Phantom Hourglass and Spirit Tracks. They are both on Wii U so I need to get on that.
Ocarina of Time will likely forever be the greatest Zelda game ever for me at least.
Link to the Past is nice too. While Link's Awakening Switch Remake was awesome.
It's blasphemy but I've yet to play BotW, so can't rank it.
Wind Waker and Skyward Sword I didn't like... Twilight Princess was so-so.
