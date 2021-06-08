Rank The Legend of Zelda Games

Interested in everyone's ranking of The Legend of Zelda series. For me personally I'm only including games I've actually finished so while I played a ton of the first 2 games as a kid I don't think I ever finished them. And I really enjoyed every game on my list so even if a game is near the bottom I still think it is a very good game.



1. Wind Waker (specifically the HD Wii U version)

2. Link to the Past

3. Ocarina of Time

4. Twilight Princess (specifically the HD Wii U Version)

5. Link's Awakening (specifically the Switch remake)

6. Skyward Sword (specifically the HD Switch version)

7. Minish Cap

8. Breath of the Wild



I really want to play Phantom Hourglass and Spirit Tracks. They are both on Wii U so I need to get on that.