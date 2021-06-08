DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Video Game Talk
Reload this Page >

Rank The Legend of Zelda Games

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Video Game Talk The Place to talk about and trade Video & PC Games

Rank The Legend of Zelda Games

   
Old 08-06-21, 10:41 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Thread Starter
 
The Questyen's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2010
Location: Arizona
Posts: 4,365
Received 226 Likes on 171 Posts
Rank The Legend of Zelda Games
Interested in everyone's ranking of The Legend of Zelda series. For me personally I'm only including games I've actually finished so while I played a ton of the first 2 games as a kid I don't think I ever finished them. And I really enjoyed every game on my list so even if a game is near the bottom I still think it is a very good game.

1. Wind Waker (specifically the HD Wii U version)
2. Link to the Past
3. Ocarina of Time
4. Twilight Princess (specifically the HD Wii U Version)
5. Link's Awakening (specifically the Switch remake)
6. Skyward Sword (specifically the HD Switch version)
7. Minish Cap
8. Breath of the Wild

I really want to play Phantom Hourglass and Spirit Tracks. They are both on Wii U so I need to get on that.
The Questyen is online now  
Reply Like
Old 08-06-21, 10:48 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Gold Edition
 
Koby's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: Isle de Muerta
Posts: 2,523
Received 46 Likes on 36 Posts
Re: Rank The Legend of Zelda Games
Ocarina of Time will likely forever be the greatest Zelda game ever for me at least.

Link to the Past is nice too. While Link's Awakening Switch Remake was awesome.

It's blasphemy but I've yet to play BotW, so can't rank it.

Wind Waker and Skyward Sword I didn't like... Twilight Princess was so-so.
Koby is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Video Game Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.