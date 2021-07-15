Steam Deck - Dec 2021 - $399, $529, and $649

Spoiler:

Compute Processor

AMD APU

CPU: Zen 2 4c/8t, 2.4-3.5GHz (up to 448 GFlops FP32)

GPU: 8 RDNA 2 CUs, 1.0-1.6GHz (up to 1.6 TFlops FP32)

APU power: 4-15W

RAM

16 GB LPDDR5 RAM (5500 MT/s)

Storage

64 GB eMMC (PCIe Gen 2 x1)

256 GB NVMe SSD (PCIe Gen 3 x4)

512 GB high-speed NVMe SSD (PCIe Gen 3 x4)

All models include high-speed microSD card slot

Controls and Input Gamepad controls

A B X Y buttons

D-pad

L & R analog triggers

L & R bumpers

View & Menu buttons

4 x assignable grip buttons

Thumbsticks

2 x full-size analog sticks with capacitive touch

Haptics

HD haptics

Trackpads

2 x 32.5mm square trackpads with haptic feedback

55% better latency compared to Steam Controller

Pressure-sensitivity for configurable click strength

Gyro

6-Axis IMU

Display Resolution

1280 x 800px (16:10 aspect ratio)

Type

Optically bonded LCD for enhanced readability

Display size

7" diagonal

Brightness

400 nits typical

Refresh rate

60Hz

Touch enabled

Yes

Sensors

Ambient light sensor

Connectivity Bluetooth

Bluetooth 5.0 (support for controllers, accessories and audio)

Wi-Fi

Dual-band Wi-Fi radio, 2.4GHz and 5GHz, 2 x 2 MIMO, IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac

Audio Channels

Stereo with embedded DSP for an immersive listening experience

Microphones

Dual microphone array

Headphone / mic jack

3.5mm stereo headphone / headset jack

Digital

Multichannel audio via DisplayPort over USB-C, standard USB-C, or Bluetooth 5.0

Power Input

45W USB Type-C PD3.0 power supply

Battery

40Whr battery. 2 - 8 hours of gameplay

Expansion microSD

UHS-I supports SD, SDXC and SDHC

External connectivity for

controllers & displays

USB-C with DisplayPort 1.4 Alt-mode support; up to 8K @60Hz or 4K @120Hz, USB 3.2 Gen 2

Size and Weight Size

298mm x 117mm x 49mm

Weight

Approx. 669 grams

Software Operating System

SteamOS 3.0 (Arch-based)

Desktop

KDE Plasma