Steam Deck - Dec 2021 - $399, $529, and $649

   
07-15-21, 12:45 PM
Dan
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Posts: 24,692
Received 420 Likes on 301 Posts
Steam Deck - Dec 2021 - $399, $529, and $649
A portable Steam device that looks like a Nintendo Switch .

https://store.steampowered.com/steamdeck




specs...
Spoiler:

Compute

Processor
AMD APU
CPU: Zen 2 4c/8t, 2.4-3.5GHz (up to 448 GFlops FP32)
GPU: 8 RDNA 2 CUs, 1.0-1.6GHz (up to 1.6 TFlops FP32)
APU power: 4-15W
RAM
16 GB LPDDR5 RAM (5500 MT/s)
Storage
64 GB eMMC (PCIe Gen 2 x1)
256 GB NVMe SSD (PCIe Gen 3 x4)
512 GB high-speed NVMe SSD (PCIe Gen 3 x4)
All models include high-speed microSD card slot

Controls and Input

Gamepad controls
A B X Y buttons
D-pad
L & R analog triggers
L & R bumpers
View & Menu buttons
4 x assignable grip buttons
Thumbsticks
2 x full-size analog sticks with capacitive touch
Haptics
HD haptics
Trackpads
2 x 32.5mm square trackpads with haptic feedback
55% better latency compared to Steam Controller
Pressure-sensitivity for configurable click strength
Gyro
6-Axis IMU

Display

Resolution
1280 x 800px (16:10 aspect ratio)
Type
Optically bonded LCD for enhanced readability
Display size
7" diagonal
Brightness
400 nits typical
Refresh rate
60Hz
Touch enabled
Yes
Sensors
Ambient light sensor

Connectivity

Bluetooth
Bluetooth 5.0 (support for controllers, accessories and audio)
Wi-Fi
Dual-band Wi-Fi radio, 2.4GHz and 5GHz, 2 x 2 MIMO, IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac

Audio

Channels
Stereo with embedded DSP for an immersive listening experience
Microphones
Dual microphone array
Headphone / mic jack
3.5mm stereo headphone / headset jack
Digital
Multichannel audio via DisplayPort over USB-C, standard USB-C, or Bluetooth 5.0

Power

Input
45W USB Type-C PD3.0 power supply
Battery
40Whr battery. 2 - 8 hours of gameplay

Expansion

microSD
UHS-I supports SD, SDXC and SDHC
External connectivity for
controllers & displays
USB-C with DisplayPort 1.4 Alt-mode support; up to 8K @60Hz or 4K @120Hz, USB 3.2 Gen 2

Size and Weight

Size
298mm x 117mm x 49mm
Weight
Approx. 669 grams

Software

Operating System
SteamOS 3.0 (Arch-based)
Desktop
KDE Plasma


Dock sold separately
Spoiler:

Expansion

Peripherals
1 x USB-A 3.1 Port
2 x USB-A 2.0 Ports
Networking
Ethernet
External displays
DisplayPort 1.4
HDMI 2.0

Power

Input
USB-C Power Delivery passthrough input
Deck connection
6" USB-C captive cable with low profile 90° connector

Size and Weight

Size
117mm x 29mm x 50.5mm
Weight
Approx. 120 grams

07-15-21, 12:49 PM
Decker
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 55,193
Received 1,636 Likes on 1,042 Posts
Re: Steam Deck - Dec 2021 - $399, $529, and $649
Whoa. That could be a game-changer.

I wonder how the base model is for performance, or if you really need at least the mid-level to play most games.
07-15-21, 12:55 PM
  #3  
Noonan
 
Join Date: Jan 2001
Posts: 15,455
Received 271 Likes on 194 Posts
Re: Steam Deck - Dec 2021 - $399, $529, and $649
Originally Posted by Decker View Post
Whoa. That could be a game-changer.

I wonder how the base model is for performance, or if you really need at least the mid-level to play most games.
Does performance go up with the models? It looks like it's more (and faster) storage and other things like the glass on the screen.
07-15-21, 12:57 PM
  #4  
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 55,193
Received 1,636 Likes on 1,042 Posts
Re: Steam Deck - Dec 2021 - $399, $529, and $649
I think I will pick up a mid-level one. Seems like the sweet spot between price and functionality.
