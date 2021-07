The future of Assassin's Creed

Quote: Whereas previous Assassin’s Creed games each unfolded in specific historical settings such as ancient Greece or Ptolemaic Egypt, Infinity will contain multiple settings with room to expand to others in the months and years following its debut

Quote: Development of an Assassin’s Creed game typically involves thousands of employees across a dozen Ubisoft offices, led by teams in Montreal or Quebec City that alternate duties. The Montreal team helmed last year’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, while Quebec ran the previous game, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.



For Assassin’s Creed Infinity, this tradition will also change. In April, Ubisoft unified the Montreal and Quebec teams. Now, they will collaborate on Infinity, and each will have its own creative director, but Quebec will take charge of the franchise.

Jason Schreier posted an article this morning about how the Assassin's Creed franchise is moving away from its current single-ish-setting-per-game model in favor of a GaaS-style ever-evolving/expanding set of interconnected worlds.Ubisoft quickly confirmed this with An Update on Assassin’s Creed Infinity and the Future of the Assassin’s Creed Franchise , which practically has to be read after Jason's article since it doesn't do a great job explaining what AC: Infinity is, exactly.But anyway, instead of games like AC: Valhalla feeling like they never end, Infinity truly never will!