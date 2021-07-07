The future of Assassin's Creed
#1
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 24,174
Received 492 Likes on 324 Posts
The future of Assassin's Creed
Jason Schreier posted an article this morning about how the Assassin's Creed franchise is moving away from its current single-ish-setting-per-game model in favor of a GaaS-style ever-evolving/expanding set of interconnected worlds.
Ubisoft quickly confirmed this with An Update on Assassin’s Creed Infinity and the Future of the Assassin’s Creed Franchise, which practically has to be read after Jason's article since it doesn't do a great job explaining what AC: Infinity is, exactly.
But anyway, instead of games like AC: Valhalla feeling like they never end, Infinity truly never will!
Whereas previous Assassin’s Creed games each unfolded in specific historical settings such as ancient Greece or Ptolemaic Egypt, Infinity will contain multiple settings with room to expand to others in the months and years following its debut
Development of an Assassin’s Creed game typically involves thousands of employees across a dozen Ubisoft offices, led by teams in Montreal or Quebec City that alternate duties. The Montreal team helmed last year’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, while Quebec ran the previous game, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.
For Assassin’s Creed Infinity, this tradition will also change. In April, Ubisoft unified the Montreal and Quebec teams. Now, they will collaborate on Infinity, and each will have its own creative director, but Quebec will take charge of the franchise.
For Assassin’s Creed Infinity, this tradition will also change. In April, Ubisoft unified the Montreal and Quebec teams. Now, they will collaborate on Infinity, and each will have its own creative director, but Quebec will take charge of the franchise.
But anyway, instead of games like AC: Valhalla feeling like they never end, Infinity truly never will!
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off