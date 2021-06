Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope (Switch / 2022)

Ubisoft announced a sequel to Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle today to release in 2022. The first one was a fantastic tactics game so I can't wait to see how a sequel turns out. Looks to be bringing in some Super Mario Galaxy into it with Rosalina and Lumas being shown in the trailer. The longer behind the scenes video from the Ubisoft conference mentioned more characters that haven't been announced.Already up for preorder at most places. Best Buy has a $10 gift card with preorder. https://www.bestbuy.com/site/mario-r...?skuId=6464074