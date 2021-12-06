Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope (Switch / 2022)
#1
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Oct 2010
Location: Arizona
Posts: 4,246
Received 198 Likes on 150 Posts
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope (Switch / 2022)
Ubisoft announced a sequel to Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle today to release in 2022. The first one was a fantastic tactics game so I can't wait to see how a sequel turns out. Looks to be bringing in some Super Mario Galaxy into it with Rosalina and Lumas being shown in the trailer. The longer behind the scenes video from the Ubisoft conference mentioned more characters that haven't been announced.
Already up for preorder at most places. Best Buy has a $10 gift card with preorder. https://www.bestbuy.com/site/mario-r...?skuId=6464074
Already up for preorder at most places. Best Buy has a $10 gift card with preorder. https://www.bestbuy.com/site/mario-r...?skuId=6464074
Last edited by The Questyen; 06-12-21 at 07:39 PM.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off