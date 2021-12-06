DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Video Game Talk
Reload this Page >

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope (Switch / 2022)

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Video Game Talk The Place to talk about and trade Video & PC Games

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope (Switch / 2022)

   
Old 06-12-21, 07:24 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Thread Starter
 
The Questyen's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2010
Location: Arizona
Posts: 4,246
Received 198 Likes on 150 Posts
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope (Switch / 2022)
Ubisoft announced a sequel to Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle today to release in 2022. The first one was a fantastic tactics game so I can't wait to see how a sequel turns out. Looks to be bringing in some Super Mario Galaxy into it with Rosalina and Lumas being shown in the trailer. The longer behind the scenes video from the Ubisoft conference mentioned more characters that haven't been announced.




Already up for preorder at most places. Best Buy has a $10 gift card with preorder. https://www.bestbuy.com/site/mario-r...?skuId=6464074
Last edited by The Questyen; 06-12-21 at 07:39 PM.
The Questyen is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Video Game Talk
View Next Unread
Mario Golf: Super Rush (Switch; 6/25/2021)

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.