Re: Super Mario Kart turns 30 next year. Will Nintendo announce Mario Kart 9 to celebrate?

Quote: Sub-Zero Originally Posted by Super Mario Kart is going to turn 30 years old next year. Will Nintendo release Mario Kart 9 to celebrate the milestone?

It'd be nice. I wonder if they'd time it to release alongside a Switch successor (either a pro unit or, further out, whatever the next-gen Switch is a few years from now).8 Deluxe is still selling bonkers numbers even all these years later -- #6 on the NPD chart in March and #10 in April, without even counting digital sales -- so they might want to ride that out for the rest of the gen.A track creator could be fun. More character-specific abilities or team-ups a la Double Dash (still my favorite Mario Kart) would be nice to see as well.