Super Mario Kart turns 30 next year. Will Nintendo announce Mario Kart 9 to celebrate?
Super Mario Kart is going to turn 30 years old next year. Will Nintendo release Mario Kart 9 to celebrate the milestone? After all, the last game in the mainline series was Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which was released four years ago, while the Wii U original was released back in 2014.
Tough to say with Nintendo. They might do something, but I could see them not doing anything too. At most I can see a new entry being announced. The games have done updated versions to some of the original courses over the years.
8 Deluxe is still selling bonkers numbers even all these years later -- #6 on the NPD chart in March and #10 in April, without even counting digital sales -- so they might want to ride that out for the rest of the gen.
A track creator could be fun. More character-specific abilities or team-ups a la Double Dash (still my favorite Mario Kart) would be nice to see as well.
