Final Fantasy Origin (Team Ninja ARPG; PS5/PC)

Over the weekend, a number of rumors have swirled about possible E3 announcements, as traditionally happens in the weeks leading up to the industry tradeshow. In particular, a rumor seemed to swirl around two websites, Reddit and gaming forum Resetera, about a new Final Fantasy spinoff that Square Enix is announcing this year.



The rumor states that Square Enix is working with Team Ninja, Koei Tecmo’s in-house development team behind games like Ninja Gaiden, Nioh, and perhaps most relevantly the latest entry in the Final Fantasy fighting game series Dissidia NT. The posted rumors go on further by assigning the game a genre, something akin to Nioh or the Souls games, and suggesting it takes place somewhere in or adjacent to the world of the first Final Fantasy game on the NES.