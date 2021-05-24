Final Fantasy Origin (Team Ninja ARPG; PS5/PC)
#1
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 24,015
Received 447 Likes on 302 Posts
Final Fantasy Origin (Team Ninja ARPG; PS5/PC)
These rumors have been going around the past few days, but this looks like a really strong summary:
The plan is for an alpha/demo this summer. More info on Fanbyte.
Over the weekend, a number of rumors have swirled about possible E3 announcements, as traditionally happens in the weeks leading up to the industry tradeshow. In particular, a rumor seemed to swirl around two websites, Reddit and gaming forum Resetera, about a new Final Fantasy spinoff that Square Enix is announcing this year.
The rumor states that Square Enix is working with Team Ninja, Koei Tecmo’s in-house development team behind games like Ninja Gaiden, Nioh, and perhaps most relevantly the latest entry in the Final Fantasy fighting game series Dissidia NT. The posted rumors go on further by assigning the game a genre, something akin to Nioh or the Souls games, and suggesting it takes place somewhere in or adjacent to the world of the first Final Fantasy game on the NES.
The rumor states that Square Enix is working with Team Ninja, Koei Tecmo’s in-house development team behind games like Ninja Gaiden, Nioh, and perhaps most relevantly the latest entry in the Final Fantasy fighting game series Dissidia NT. The posted rumors go on further by assigning the game a genre, something akin to Nioh or the Souls games, and suggesting it takes place somewhere in or adjacent to the world of the first Final Fantasy game on the NES.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off