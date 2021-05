What are you playing? (May 2021)

Iím watching my wife play New Pokťmon Snap as I write this.



Iím not sure what all is on the docket for me this month. I know for sure that Iíll be playing NieR: Replicant, which finally arrived after getting misrouted, although I havenít started it yet.



I donít have anything preordered for May, but I know I have a flood on the way. Now that Iím vaccinated, Iím planning on visiting family near the end of the month, and thereís a stockpile of birthday and Christmas presents waiting for me. So some the stuff that you were playing 6 or 7 months ago, I finally get to take a crack at!



And if thereís a lull between Replicant and Belated Christmas, maybe Iíll give Returnal a shot?