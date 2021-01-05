What are you playing? (May 2021)

Im watching my wife play New Pokémon Snap as I write this.



Im not sure what all is on the docket for me this month. I know for sure that Ill be playing NieR: Replicant, which finally arrived after getting misrouted, although I havent started it yet.



I dont have anything preordered for May, but I know I have a flood on the way. Now that Im vaccinated, Im planning on visiting family near the end of the month, and theres a stockpile of birthday and Christmas presents waiting for me. So some the stuff that you were playing 6 or 7 months ago, I finally get to take a crack at!



And if theres a lull between Replicant and Belated Christmas, maybe Ill give Returnal a shot?