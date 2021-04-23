What game disappointed you the most? (on any console, generation, pc, etc.)
What game disappointed you the most? (on any console, generation, pc, etc.)
As mentioned in other thread...I loved the hell out of Modern Warfare 1-3 (2 being my favorite). Played and beat all and will do so again with first 2 new remastered games. Was very psyched about this latest Modern Warfare, called just that. And, it was so short. I beat in like 2 weekends or maybe 2 days of playing maybe 2 hours each. It was just very disappointing, very easy and very non-memorable. It was ridiculous. I could not believe it was over. Do I know anything about plot or what about? Hell no. Over in a blink.
