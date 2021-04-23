What game disappointed you the most? (on any console, generation, pc, etc.)

As mentioned in other thread...I loved the hell out of Modern Warfare 1-3 (2 being my favorite). Played and beat all and will do so again with first 2 new remastered games. Was very psyched about this latest Modern Warfare , called just that. And, it was so short. I beat in like 2 weekends or maybe 2 days of playing maybe 2 hours each. It was just very disappointing, very easy and very non-memorable. It was ridiculous. I could not believe it was over. Do I know anything about plot or what about? Hell no. Over in a blink.

