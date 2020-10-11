NieR : Replicant ver.1.22474487139... (PS, Xbox, PC | out NOW! Apr 23, 2021)

NieR : Replicant ver.1.22474487139... is out today!

I think we should talk about this game here instead of the NieR:Automata thread.



This is a remake of NIER, but it's the Japanese version with the brother and sister, not the father and daughter.



Many of us have never played it, but some have.



I'm about 45 min in, and I dig it. The opening battle is a bit easier than the one in Automata, that's for sure! I love the atmosphere in these games along with the extremely bleak storytelling.



The Drakengard ending (Ending E!) plays a part in the "why" as to this game's premise, but it's not mandatory to know that. It just adds some context.



Good stuff!

