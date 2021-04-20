So, do you like the newest generation console? (PS5, XSX)

Well, many of us have it now for awhile. Overall, are you happy with whichever one you have?



I think so. It’s mostly the speeds and have yet, knock on wood, had any crashes, weirdness, nothing. Smooth sailing. Though I am disappointed not a single launch title, not sure if PS5 had (maybe Ghosts of Tushima?) but I’m not sure. Maybe AC: Valhalla but not sure. But, next Halo should have launched with XSX, flat out! So little disappointed in that but this quick resume and quickness of loads, since I die, a lot, has been a pleasure.



so what you think?