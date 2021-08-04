DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Video Game Talk
Reload this Page >

Whats the most games youve bought in two week span?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Video Game Talk The Place to talk about and trade Video & PC Games
View Poll Results: Whats the most games youve bought in two week span?
1-5
1
33.33%
5-10
1
33.33%
10-20
0
0%
> 20 (please specify...)
1
33.33%
What are you high?
0
0%
Voters: 3. You may not vote on this poll

Whats the most games youve bought in two week span?

   
Old 04-08-21, 07:49 PM
  #1  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 42,522
Received 231 Likes on 200 Posts
Whats the most games youve bought in two week span?
Perhaps, one day, on Black Friday or Cyber Monday or whenever. So, what’s most games you bought in the shortest span?

I just realized I bought 10 games, all with dlc and SP in 13 days from 3/27 to 4/8. I couldn’t believe it I won’t even play them until 2022 or beyond. Oy.
OldBoy is online now  
Reply Like
Old 04-08-21, 08:12 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 41,011
Received 228 Likes on 181 Posts
Re: Whats the most games youve bought in two week span?
Humble Bundle has launched me above 20 easily.
RichC2 is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Video Game Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.