Whats the most games youve bought in two week span?
Whats the most games youve bought in two week span?
Whats the most games youve bought in two week span?
Perhaps, one day, on Black Friday or Cyber Monday or whenever. So, what’s most games you bought in the shortest span?
I just realized I bought 10 games, all with dlc and SP in 13 days from 3/27 to 4/8. I couldn’t believe it I won’t even play them until 2022 or beyond. Oy.
