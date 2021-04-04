What are you Playing? (April 2021 | Retailer-exclusive Collectors Edition)

Spoiler: NieR



I played through the first(PS2) game over the last few days. It's, umm... bleak. I did endings A, B, and C myself, but just watched videos for D and E because I don't have the patience for some of the side missions and finding all the weapons.For those that don't know... E is the "official" timeline that leads to the seemingly unrelated﻿games. Most fans of those games seem to know that, though.I played this mainly because I wanted to experience it myself. It was... fine. Kind of a slog at times, but not terribly so. Probably only took about 12 hours on Easy. Not sure I'd recommend it, but watching an "explainer" video might suffice. That said... I think I'll play Drakengard 3, but more than likely skip Drakengard 2.