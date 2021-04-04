What are you Playing? (April 2021 | Retailer-exclusive Collectors Edition)
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Posts: 24,206
Received 346 Likes on 251 Posts
What are you Playing? (April 2021 | Retailer-exclusive Collectors Edition)
I played through the first Drakengard (PS2) game over the last few days. It's, umm... bleak. I did endings A, B, and C myself, but just watched videos for D and E because I don't have the patience for some of the side missions and finding all the weapons.
For those that don't know... E is the "official" timeline that leads to the seemingly unrelated
Spoiler:
NieR
games. Most fans of those games seem to know that, though.
I played this mainly because I wanted to experience it myself. It was... fine. Kind of a slog at times, but not terribly so. Probably only took about 12 hours on Easy. Not sure I'd recommend it, but watching an "explainer" video might suffice. That said... I think I'll play Drakengard 3, but more than likely skip Drakengard 2.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off