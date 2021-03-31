Selling/disposing of old Wiis

So - due to a long and sordid story that's still unfolding, my Wii (not Wii U) and and my wife's Wii (yes, we both had one, not-so-long story there) that have not been in our possession for about two years, are potentially going to be sold and/or disposed of in the near future.

I know I had bought stuff on Nintendo Shop and probably had credit card and profile information in it, my wife may not have ever done that on hers.

Is there anything we should try to ask the disposers to do to ensure our information is protected, or is there minimal risk? Each Wii is probably at least 10 years old.

Odds are, the credit card that was associated with them have expired, so presumably that's a protection.

Also, anything we asked the disposers to do would need to be exceedingly easy.

Thanks!