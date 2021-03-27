Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake (PS4, XO, PC --> TBA 2021)
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 42,380
Received 228 Likes on 197 Posts
Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake (PS4, XO, PC --> TBA 2021)
Any following this?
I came across it and I guess was supposed to come out 3/18/21, but now delayed with no release date announced. I have such fond memories of this game on GameCube. Never finished others, but I finished and loved this one. The footage looks great and would love to revisit.
Too bad cant find anything more substantial on date and theres a page, but no preorder button on MS store.
https://www.ign.com/articles/prince-...-delayed-again
https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/p/prince-of-persia-the-sands-of-time-remake/9n6b6r7wrzkh?activetab=pivotverviewtab
I came across it and I guess was supposed to come out 3/18/21, but now delayed with no release date announced. I have such fond memories of this game on GameCube. Never finished others, but I finished and loved this one. The footage looks great and would love to revisit.
Too bad cant find anything more substantial on date and theres a page, but no preorder button on MS store.
https://www.ign.com/articles/prince-...-delayed-again
https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/p/prince-of-persia-the-sands-of-time-remake/9n6b6r7wrzkh?activetab=pivotverviewtab
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off