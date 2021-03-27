Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake (PS4, XO, PC --> TBA 2021)

Any following this?I came across it and I guess was supposed to come out 3/18/21, but now delayed with no release date announced. I have such fond memories of this game on GameCube. Never finished others, but I finished and loved this one. The footage looks great and would love to revisit.Too bad cant find anything more substantial on date and theres a page, but no preorder button on MS store.