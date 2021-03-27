DVD Talk Forum

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake (PS4, XO, PC --> TBA 2021)

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake (PS4, XO, PC --> TBA 2021)

   
03-27-21, 05:53 PM
Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake (PS4, XO, PC --> TBA 2021)
Any following this?

I came across it and I guess was supposed to come out 3/18/21, but now delayed with no release date announced. I have such fond memories of this game on GameCube. Never finished others, but I finished and loved this one. The footage looks great and would love to revisit.

Too bad cant find anything more substantial on date and theres a page, but no preorder button on MS store.

https://www.ign.com/articles/prince-...-delayed-again

https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/p/prince-of-persia-the-sands-of-time-remake/9n6b6r7wrzkh?activetab=pivotverviewtab


