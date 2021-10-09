Life is Strange: True Colors (Sept. 10, 2021)

Quote: Alex Chen hides her 'curse': the psychic power of Empathy, the ability to absorb and manipulate the emotions of others. When her brother dies in a so-called accident, Alex must embrace her power to find the truth  and reveal secrets long-buried.

Preorder Life is Strange: True Colors Deluxe edition, and you'll get bonus DLC along with the complete game. The Deluxe edition comes bundled with Life is Strange: Wavelengths, an exclusive bonus story starring Steph. You'll also get the Life is Strange Hero Outfit Pack, which unlocks four outfits for Alex that are inspired by past Life is Strange Protagonists.



Ultimate Edition ($80): If you're a mega fan who wants to go all out, the Life is Strange: True Colors Ultimate edition is available to preorder. The Ultimate edition comes with everything in the Deluxe edition--the complete game, the Wavelengths bonus story, and the Hero Outfit Pack--plus the

, which bundles the first Life is Strange game and Before the Storm with enhanced graphics and animations.

Release Date: 9/10/21Developer: Deck Nine Games (makers of Life is Strange: Before the Storm)Consoles: Everything but Switchwith any version of the game: one Alex outfit($60): base game no extras($70):