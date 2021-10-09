Life is Strange: True Colors (Sept. 10, 2021)
Life is Strange: True Colors (Sept. 10, 2021)
Release Date: 9/10/21
Developer: Deck Nine Games (makers of Life is Strange: Before the Storm)
Consoles: Everything but Switch
Alex Chen hides her 'curse': the psychic power of Empathy, the ability to absorb and manipulate the emotions of others. When her brother dies in a so-called accident, Alex must embrace her power to find the truth and reveal secrets long-buried.
Pre-order Bonus with any version of the game: one Alex outfit
Standard Edition ($60): base game no extras
Deluxe Edition ($70): Preorder Life is Strange: True Colors Deluxe edition, and you'll get bonus DLC along with the complete game. The Deluxe edition comes bundled with Life is Strange: Wavelengths, an exclusive bonus story starring Steph. You'll also get the Life is Strange Hero Outfit Pack, which unlocks four outfits for Alex that are inspired by past Life is Strange Protagonists.
Ultimate Edition ($80): If you're a mega fan who wants to go all out, the Life is Strange: True Colors Ultimate edition is available to preorder. The Ultimate edition comes with everything in the Deluxe edition--the complete game, the Wavelengths bonus story, and the Hero Outfit Pack--plus the Life is Strange Remastered Collection, which bundles the first Life is Strange game and Before the Storm with enhanced graphics and animations.
European Exclusive Steelbook:
Re: Life is Strange: True Colors (Sept. 10, 2021)
This appears to be a full retail release (hence the $60+ pricetag) and not Episodic like previous LiS games.
Re: Life is Strange: True Colors (Sept. 10, 2021)
*clutches my Life is Strange vinyl soundtrack*
Interesting that the previous games are getting a remaster. Not sure I'll pay extra for that l, but I'll wait to see how much of an upgrade it is.
Interesting that the previous games are getting a remaster. Not sure I'll pay extra for that l, but I'll wait to see how much of an upgrade it is.
