Aliens: Fireteam (2021, PC, Playstation, Xbox)

   
Aliens: Fireteam (2021, PC, Playstation, Xbox)
Maybe finally getting the Alien Shooter we've always wanted...... Aliens: Fireteam Squads Up in 25 Minute PS5, PS4 Gameplay Demo - Push Square
Re: Alien: Isolation - 10/7/14 (PS4,XO,PS3,360,PC)
Maybe finally getting the Alien Shooter we've always wanted...... Aliens: Fireteam Squads Up in 25 Minute PS5, PS4 Gameplay Demo - Push Square

If this is anything like the excellent World War Z game, then I'm wholly onboard.
Re: Alien: Isolation - 10/7/14 (PS4,XO,PS3,360,PC)
If this is anything like the excellent World War Z game, then I'm wholly onboard.

That's a game i want but can't find any friends wanting to get....does it have drop in MP/Coop?.....and we're on board for the new Back -4-Blood coming June.....
Re: Alien: Isolation - 10/7/14 (PS4,XO,PS3,360,PC)
That's a game i want but can't find any friends wanting to get....does it have drop in MP/Coop?.....and we're on board for the new Back -4-Blood coming June.....

It has online co-op. Ive played dozens of hours of WWZ, all with randoms, and its still great.
Re: Alien: Isolation - 10/7/14 (PS4,XO,PS3,360,PC)
I don’t get it. What is or is possibly coming out?
Re: Alien: Isolation - 10/7/14 (PS4,XO,PS3,360,PC)
I dont get it. What is or is possibly coming out?
A new Alien game, more shooter based I think.
