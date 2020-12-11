Aliens: Fireteam (2021, PC, Playstation, Xbox)

Re: Alien: Isolation - 10/7/14 (PS4,XO,PS3,360,PC)

Quote: lopper Originally Posted by If this is anything like the excellent World War Z game, then I'm wholly onboard.

That's a game i want but can't find any friends wanting to get....does it have drop in MP/Coop?.....and we're on board for the new Back -4-Blood coming June.....