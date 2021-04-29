Deathloop - from Bethesda Studios - 5/21/21 (PC, PS5 Console-Exclusive)
#1
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 52,748
Received 1,230 Likes on 750 Posts
Deathloop - from Bethesda Studios - 5/21/21 (PC, PS5 Console-Exclusive)
Deathloop is the OTHER PS5-exclusive time-loop shooter game coming this Spring (along with Returnal on 4/29/21).
There are some new videos released which give us a better idea of what Deathloop is all about. Looks like it could be fun. Very stylish.
You have to complete all missions in a single game day, but are not on a clock and can take as long as you want. I assume if you die, you have to start all over, which could be tough. Don't know how saves will work...
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off