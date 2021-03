Deathloop - from Bethesda Studios - 5/21/21 (PC, PS5 Console-Exclusive)

Deathloop is the OTHER PS5-exclusive time-loop shooter game coming this Spring (along with Returnal on 4/29/21).There are some new videos released which give us a better idea of what Deathloop is all about. Looks like it could be fun. Very stylish.You have to complete all missions in a single game day, but are not on a clock and can take as long as you want. I assume if you die, you have to start all over, which could be tough. Don't know how saves will work...