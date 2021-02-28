Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl (Late 2021: Switch)





Remakes of Pokémon Diamond & Pearl from the Nintendo DS. I never played these ones but they are highly regarded in the franchise. Looks like people online found some elements from Pokémon Platinum in the trailer so might have some of those additions since Platinum is the third version of the game kind of like Yellow was in the original.



Looks like they are also releasing a new prequel from the same Sinnoh region as these games called Pokémon Legends: Arceus that's coming out in early 2022. It's an open world game.





