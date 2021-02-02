DVD Talk Forum

EA Sports College Football to return

EA Sports College Football to return

   
02-02-21, 11:51 AM
  #1
DJariya

EA Sports College Football to return
02-02-21, 11:57 AM
  #2
DJariya

Re: EA Sports College Football to return
More details. Not expected to come out this year. it’s in early development. And of course no actual player likeness will be used.

https://www.espn.com/college-footbal...llege-football
02-02-21, 12:13 PM
  #3
stingermck

Re: EA Sports College Football to return
Nice, now give me NCAA Basketball back.
02-02-21, 12:13 PM
  #4
Rob V

Re: EA Sports College Football to return
Day 1
