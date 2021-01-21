Obscure the videogame. Anyone ever play it?
#1
Senior Member
Thread Starter
Obscure the videogame. Anyone ever play it?
Just wondering if anyone has ever played the first Obscure videogame for Playstation 2?
I just started playing the very beginning of Obscure the Aftermath for my PSP and Ive never played the first game for the Playstation 2.
So the game series is like Resident Evil where a plant turns students into creatures pretty much?
