Hitman 3 (Literally every platform) 1/20/21

though I am not yet sure if you had to have already bought the previous games to get the legacy content or not.

88

Thought I would post a thread on this game. Comes out tomorrow. Comes with next-gen upgrade on PS4/PS5 and XO/XSX. I bought a digital PS5 copy and they also gave a PS4 copy, which I wasn't expecting but am happy to get. Switch version is a Cloud Version, running off a digital server and requiring a strong internet connection.The game will include all three Hitman games content,You need to have purchased that content before however.Reviews rolling out today have been very positive. Metacritic score is currently