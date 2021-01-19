Hitman 3 (Literally every platform) 1/20/21
#1
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 51,962
Received 1,103 Likes on 667 Posts
Thought I would post a thread on this game. Comes out tomorrow. Comes with next-gen upgrade on PS4/PS5 and XO/XSX. I bought a digital PS5 copy and they also gave a PS4 copy, which I wasn't expecting but am happy to get. Switch version is a Cloud Version, running off a digital server and requiring a strong internet connection.
though I am not yet sure if you had to have already bought the previous games to get the legacy content or not. You need to have purchased that content before however.
Reviews rolling out today have been very positive. Metacritic score is currently 88
#2
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
looks last gen, graphics wise, but also looks good and after Dishonored and now playing Escape from Butcher Bay, i'm really getting into these stealth type games.
