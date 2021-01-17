DVD Talk Forum

Star Wars Knights of Old Republic II. Beginning of the game is a pain in the butt

Star Wars Knights of Old Republic II. Beginning of the game is a pain in the butt
Im still in the middle of the early beginning of the damn game.

So when do get off of the annoying space station? Tired of running around back and forth switching things back on
