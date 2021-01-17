Bravely Default II (2/26/21: Switch)



Trailer from March 2020



I was a big fan of Octopath Traveler so I'm looking forward to finally giving this series a try since it's now off handhelds. This is the third in the Bravely series but is a new and unrelated story and characters from the other 2 games (so Final Fantasy like). There is a "final" demo up on the Switch which gives you 5 hours to play if you want but doesn't carry over to an actual playthrough. I like to go in fresh so I skipped it but from I read the developers actually made some significant changes to the game based on the feedback to the first demo. Best Buy looks to have an exclusive pre-order bonus for the game (a coaster and placemat set) that doesn't show on the listing but gets added on in your cart.



Anyone else going check it out?

