Which console release had the best opening salvo of games

   
12-12-20, 09:53 AM
Which console release had the best opening salvo of games
As we have the new gen consoles available it got me thinking of the games that are being released for them. Overall not particularly impressive i would say.

It seems that a lot of the first titles released on any new console are usually lacking, and i wondered what console release had the best selection of new games upon arrival?
12-12-20, 10:33 AM
Re: Which console release had the best opening salvo of games
Hard for me to vote against PS5 because of Demon's Souls. That, to me, is the best launch game ever.
I have fond memories of the original PS launch too, but mainly just for Ridge Racer.
12-12-20, 10:35 AM
Re: Which console release had the best opening salvo of games
Lotsa good answers here too

https://forum.dvdtalk.com/video-game-talk/623371-best-video-games-were-released-new-video-game-system.html
