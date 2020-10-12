DVD Talk Forum

The Game Awards 2020

The Game Awards 2020

   
12-10-20, 07:17 PM
The Game Awards 2020
Nominees

https://thegameawards.com/nominees

Livestream:
4K Livestream:
12-10-20, 07:19 PM
Re: The Game Awards 2020
-Sephiroth DLC Character announced for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (December 2020)

-New Perfect Dark

-Left 4 Dead: Back 4 Blood (June 22nd 2021/Alpha next week)
12-10-20, 07:21 PM
Re: The Game Awards 2020
@Xbox: This is just the beginning. Perfect Dark is back: https://t.co/Hc9OGefdZz #TheGameAwards https://t.co/Y6hiYZt9jT
