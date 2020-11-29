Location: Are any of us really anywhere?

Did you finish the most games ever in 2020? (Covid-19 impact)

I absolutely say yes. I’ve been quarantined and all I did was smoke and play video games and watch movies, of course.



But, bc of this messed up year, I’ve never finished more in my life.



Borderlands 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)

Doom (2016)

Doom: Eternal

Far Cry 5, I believe I finished earlier this year.

Wolfenstein: New Order

Wolfenstein: New Colossus

Control

Gears of War 1 & 2, I believe.



Wow! 10! No way I did that. I’ll say maybe 6.



Have you finished most ever this year and what were they? And if yes, was it due to the Covid pandemic?