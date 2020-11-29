DVD Talk Forum

View Poll Results: Did you finish the most games ever in 2020? (Covid-19 impact)
Yes, much more than ever.
1
100.00%
Yes, a few more than past years.
0
0%
No.
0
0%
About the same.
0
0%
Didnt finish anything.
0
0%
Didnt play anything. (due to many reasons)
0
0%
What are you high?
0
0%
Voters: 1. You may not vote on this poll

Did you finish the most games ever in 2020? (Covid-19 impact)

   
Did you finish the most games ever in 2020? (Covid-19 impact)
I absolutely say yes. I’ve been quarantined and all I did was smoke and play video games and watch movies, of course.

But, bc of this messed up year, I’ve never finished more in my life.

Borderlands 3
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)
Doom (2016)
Doom: Eternal
Far Cry 5, I believe I finished earlier this year.
Wolfenstein: New Order
Wolfenstein: New Colossus
Control
Gears of War 1 & 2, I believe.

Wow! 10! No way I did that. I’ll say maybe 6.

Have you finished most ever this year and what were they? And if yes, was it due to the Covid pandemic?
