View Poll Results: Did you finish the most games ever in 2020? (Covid-19 impact)
Yes, much more than ever.
100.00%
Yes, a few more than past years.
0
0%
No.
0
0%
About the same.
0
0%
Didnt finish anything.
0
0%
Didnt play anything. (due to many reasons)
0
0%
What are you high?
0
0%
Voters: 1. You may not vote on this poll
Did you finish the most games ever in 2020? (Covid-19 impact)
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Did you finish the most games ever in 2020? (Covid-19 impact)
I absolutely say yes. I’ve been quarantined and all I did was smoke and play video games and watch movies, of course.
But, bc of this messed up year, I’ve never finished more in my life.
Borderlands 3
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)
Doom (2016)
Doom: Eternal
Far Cry 5, I believe I finished earlier this year.
Wolfenstein: New Order
Wolfenstein: New Colossus
Control
Gears of War 1 & 2, I believe.
Wow! 10! No way I did that. I’ll say maybe 6.
Have you finished most ever this year and what were they? And if yes, was it due to the Covid pandemic?
But, bc of this messed up year, I’ve never finished more in my life.
Borderlands 3
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)
Doom (2016)
Doom: Eternal
Far Cry 5, I believe I finished earlier this year.
Wolfenstein: New Order
Wolfenstein: New Colossus
Control
Gears of War 1 & 2, I believe.
Wow! 10! No way I did that. I’ll say maybe 6.
Have you finished most ever this year and what were they? And if yes, was it due to the Covid pandemic?
Last edited by OldBoy; 11-29-20 at 07:12 PM.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off