Top 10 favorite arcade games as kid (or when they actually existed)?
Top 10 favorite arcade games as kid (or when they actually existed)?
i know some still around, but ones not like "we" remember...
how many quarters did you spend in them and what were favorites?
Mine: (in no particular order)
1. Space Harrier (1985)
2. Time Pilot (1982)
3. Star Wars (1983)...this was probably my most favorite of all time. i've always tried to recreate and i paid on eBay to get that, i think Gamecube preview disc of Rogue something or other that actually had this you could unlock or something along those lines. console couldn't recreate at all and i got twisted all around and was just bad experience. maybe i needed to give it more of a chance. i really can't remember whole story. (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Star_W...983_video_game)
god! i loved that game in the arcades. didn't seem that popular as i always remember getting a machine. blowing up the Death Star over and over never got old!!
4. Tempest (1981)
5. Dig Dug (1982)...for some reason. it was so simple, yet hard.
6. Defender (1981)...to a degree. remember playing a lot, but not loving it too much.
7. Q*Bert (1982)
8. Dragon's Liar (1983)...even though i sucked, but have had all the incarnations on consoles and such just for nostalgia. have on XBOX, but yet to play. really want to, but scared i'm gonna still suck.
9. Spyhunter (1983)
10. Arkanoid...probably my #2. have all incarnations and on iPhone.
