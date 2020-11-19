DVD Talk Forum

Favorite video game played in 2020?

OldBoy
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 41,381
Received 151 Likes on 133 Posts
Favorite video game played in 2020?
First I was gonna say fav video game made in 2020. That would go to Doom: Eternal for lack of anything better, that I recall, for me (still turned out to be hell of a good game), but then we all have backlogs and changed to include what actually played and loved this year even if from different year.

Hands down, the below. It is so great on so many levels. Simple, yet complex. And certainly not an easy game. Lots to do and read, but I like the story, came across Alan Wske stuff. That was cool even if never played game before. But, I will. And I love exploring. Shooting baddies. Getting killed. Learning. Get a rare achievement by killing 50 enemies with Surge gun. That thing can do some damage. To yourself too. It was only 15, but diamond and I think less than 1% got. I still dont know what any of that means...

