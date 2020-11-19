DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Video Game Talk
Reload this Page >

Project 007 (James Bond game)

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Video Game Talk The Place to talk about and trade Video & PC Games

Project 007 (James Bond game)

   
Old 11-19-20, 01:49 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
Deftones's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Arizona
Posts: 75,965
Received 133 Likes on 96 Posts
Project 007 (James Bond game)
James Bond video game in the works...

https://twitter.com/007/status/1329425445431939072 @007: Project 007 (working title) is a brand new James Bond video game with a wholly original story. Earn your 00 status in the very first James Bond origin story, to be developed and published by @IOInteractive. https://t.co/BRdKtARDSH

Edit: no idea why sometimes twitter links work and sometimes they don't....
Deftones is offline  
Reply Like
Old 11-19-20, 02:07 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Mike86's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2009
Posts: 20,690
Received 221 Likes on 180 Posts
Re: Project 007 (James Bond game)
Nice. Ive been wanting a new Bond game. Its been a while since the last one.
Mike86 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Video Game Talk
View Next Unread
Assassin's Creed: Valhalla

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.