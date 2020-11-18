What are You Playing? (November 2020)
What are You Playing? (November 2020)
I've had a busy month. So far already played through:
Vader Immortal (PSVR)
Transference (PSVR)
Along Together (PSVR)
Psychonauts and the Rhombus of Ruin (PSVR)
The Room VR: A Dark Matter (PSVR)
Astro's Playroom (PS5)
Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5)
Bugsnax (PS5)
Up Next:
Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS5)
The Falconeer (XBSX)
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity (Switch)
