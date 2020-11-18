DVD Talk Forum

What are You Playing? (November 2020)

What are You Playing? (November 2020)

   
11-18-20
What are You Playing? (November 2020)
I've had a busy month. So far already played through:
Vader Immortal (PSVR)
Transference (PSVR)
Along Together (PSVR)
Psychonauts and the Rhombus of Ruin (PSVR)
The Room VR: A Dark Matter (PSVR)
Astro's Playroom (PS5)
Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5)
Bugsnax (PS5)

Up Next:
Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS5)
The Falconeer (XBSX)
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity (Switch)
11-18-20
Re: What are You Playing? (November 2020)
Maxflier
Demons's Souls
MLB 20 The Show
Mafia Definitive
NBA 2k21
An of course Fortnite
11-18-20
Re: What are You Playing? (November 2020)
lwhy?
Assassin's Creed Origins
11-18-20
Re: What are You Playing? (November 2020)
OldBoy
Finished Doom: Eternal. Playing Control...
