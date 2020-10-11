All-Elite Wrestling (AEW) Video Game by Yukes Coming Soon

AEW announced today that they have partnered with Yukes, makers of WCW/ NWO Revenge, Wrestlemania 2000, No Mercy and Virtual Pro-Wrestling 1 & 2 to make a wrestling game based on their company. They showed footage of the game in the early stages today on YouTubeIm extremely excited as I consider those wrestling games mentioned above to be the best ever made for the genre. They are fun, easy to play and much better than the crap that WWE has put out for the past 19 years.