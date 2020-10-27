Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues -- The video game
Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues -- The video game
This is available at Best Buy, Target , Walmart and Gamestop. And you can get digital versions as well. It's out now. Macchio and Zabka said they did the voices in the game.
