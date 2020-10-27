DVD Talk Forum

Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues -- The video game







This is available at Best Buy, Target , Walmart and Gamestop. And you can get digital versions as well. It's out now. Macchio and Zabka said they did the voices in the game.

40 bucks is a bit steep. I'll get it around the 20 dollar mark.
Looks like something to wait for on Gamepass.
