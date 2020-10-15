How much of your entertainment dollars go to video games?

So I realized that in the first two months since owning the Switch I've spent $1221 on it. Now granted that includes the cost of the system, game case, memory card, case, screen protector, dance game accessories, a year of Gamefly 2 out at a time after the free month, games, and $200 in eShop credit I haven't used yet that was being offered at a great deal. So I got enough gaming to last me a while. But still, a GRAND. And was wondering how many others have spent four figures in the first few months upon purchasing a system.