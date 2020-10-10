DVD Talk Forum

Risk board game online

10-10-20, 07:12 PM
Risk board game online
Anyone else playing risk online or interesting in playing? Or any other type of strategy war games?
Yes it is very old school .

Been playing online Risk on and off for many years now and you can do live games or long term (24 or 36 hour turns)

I know this might be a long shot, but thought I would ask as I enjoy playing online and looking for a pairs partner or just more risk players.
Two of my favorite sites have closed up.

Anyways I'm almost at general rank on D12, the highest rank. A few players there do not want to see me win, They can not take a hit.
And for some reason I'm chat banned other on one site. LOL

Can I list a referral link? Players only get tokens to use for games and ranks etc.

Added::

Play mostly on https://dominating12.com/
Can send a referral link/ Players only get tokens to use for games and ranks etc.
I have a account on conquer club but hardly ever play at CC.
Believe the Nintendo switch has a Risk game available.
But I like to play when on the lappy + the kids use the switch the most of the time.

10-10-20, 07:57 PM
Re: Risk board game online
You should have a mod move this to the video game forum, you might get better traction there.
