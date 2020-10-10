Crysis: Remastered, Halo 4, finish Doom: Eternal?

So need help on next game to play. Tried C: R, but not impressed thus far. And I like run and gun. So probably Halo 4 (never played, but kinda got tired after finishing and loving the first three which had my favorite thread ever I created here. Think I started a bit, saw some new Aliens that disappeared I think, I dunno, might go for simplicity and a fluid game then the not so hot Crysis. Eternal has been good and almost done, but no rush, maybe when next dlc, what next week? Ill be ok revisiting a franchise I love. Also finished Reach and ODST, which of course wasnt John Master Chief or him in Reach for that matter, but hopefully what I need till Series X and can finish Control...