Crysis: Remastered, Halo 4, finish Doom: Eternal?

Video Game Talk
Crysis: Remastered, Halo 4, finish Doom: Eternal?

   
Old 10-10-20, 05:49 PM
OldBoy
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 41,006
Received 119 Likes on 104 Posts
Crysis: Remastered, Halo 4, finish Doom: Eternal?
So need help on next game to play. Tried C: R, but not impressed thus far. And I like run and gun. So probably Halo 4 (never played, but kinda got tired after finishing and loving the first three which had my favorite thread ever I created here. Think I started a bit, saw some new Aliens that disappeared I think, I dunno, might go for simplicity and a fluid game then the not so hot Crysis. Eternal has been good and almost done, but no rush, maybe when next dlc, what next week? Ill be ok revisiting a franchise I love. Also finished Reach and ODST, which of course wasnt John Master Chief or him in Reach for that matter, but hopefully what I need till Series X and can finish Control...
Old 10-10-20, 06:12 PM
OldBoy
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 41,006
Received 119 Likes on 104 Posts
Re: Crysis: Remastered, Halo 4, finish Doom: Eternal?
Or one of the first 2 Modern Warfare remasters. Even though played, I also loved. Decisions...
Old 10-10-20, 06:37 PM
OldBoy
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 41,006
Received 119 Likes on 104 Posts
Re: Crysis: Remastered, Halo 4, finish Doom: Eternal?
Or finish 1.5 DLCs of Borderlands 3? That I think is my best bet to hold me for month...
